In a remarkable medical success, doctors at the Swahid Madan Rauta Sub-divisional Civil Hospital in Patshala, Bajali district, employed a life-saving technique pioneered by Dr. Surajit Giri to treat a female snakebite victim from Barpeta district. This method has previously saved thousands of lives in the Demow region of Sivasagar District, Assam.

Dr. Utpal Baruah, Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, told India Today NE that Farida Begum, 17, from the village of Niz Barala, Amdah post office, Barpeta district, was bitten by a black snake on Saturday around 11:00 AM. Her family rushed her to the hospital by 12:00 PM, where she arrived with a tight bandage on her right leg and symptoms indicating a venomous bite, including dysphagia, diplopia, drooping eyelids, and mild local pain.

Dr. Baruah, along with Dr. Avinash Talukdar, Dr. Kulen Kakoti, Dr. Bhavesh Das, Dr. Zia-ul Hoque, and other hospital staff, immediately began treatment using Dr. Giri's methodology. Thanks to this approach, the patient's symptoms gradually improved, and she has been under observation for 72 hours with stable vital signs.

Dr. Giri had recently conducted a workshop in Bajali district to train physicians on his snakebite treatment method, which adapts the use of anti-snake venom vials made with a specific recipe suitable for Assam. Dr. Giri's treatment protocol has reportedly saved over 2,000 lives.

Dr. Baruah emphasized the need for similar training courses in all hospitals and medical colleges to enhance the ability to treat snakebite victims effectively. He credited Dr. Giri's shared expertise for enabling his team to witness and facilitate a rapid recovery for Farida Begum, demonstrating the effectiveness of the treatment in less than an hour.

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