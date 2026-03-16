Assam's Sonitpur Congress Vice-President Girindra Bhuyan resigns, slams party leadership

Senior Congress leader Girindra Bhuyan, who served as the Vice-President of the Assam's Sonitpur District Congress Committee, has resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.

In a resignation letter dated March 15, 2026, addressed to Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhuyan announced that he was stepping down from all party responsibilities with immediate effect.

Bhuyan, who had been associated with the Congress since 1985, stated that he had served the party with sincerity and dedication for more than four decades and had held several key responsibilities, including his role as Vice-President of the Sonitpur DCC.

However, in his resignation letter, Bhuyan expressed deep concern that the party had drifted away from its founding ideals. He alleged that loyal and grassroots Congress workers were increasingly being ignored while money power, favoritism, and groupism were dominating the party’s decision-making process.

He further claimed that such practices were leaving little space for sincere party workers, ordinary members, and representatives of different communities, warning that the party risked becoming an organisation serving the interests of a particular group rather than remaining a broad-based political platform.

Bhuyan also criticised the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, stating that what he described as “immature and disconnected leadership” could weaken the Congress organisation in Assam and leave its loyal workers disillusioned.

Notably, Bhuyan was also considered a ticket aspirant from the Rangapara Assembly Constituency ahead of the upcoming elections.