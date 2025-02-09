A shocking case of bird poisoning has come to light in the paddy fields of Sonitpur district, where miscreants deliberately placed poisoned grain to harm migratory birds. Despite prior efforts to prevent such incidents, three dead Bar-Headed Geese were discovered on February 6, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

On January 22, concerned local residents, with the help of an environmental activist, identified multiple sites in the fields where poisoned grain had been scattered. With the cooperation of the Forest Department, the contaminated grain was immediately destroyed. A subsequent inspection of the area revealed no casualties at that time. However, the recurrence of the crime has raised serious concerns about the safety of migratory birds in the region.

Forest officials later took the carcasses of the three Bar-Headed Geese for examination, confirming that the birds had died due to intentional poisoning. This act of cruelty, which has allegedly been happening for some time, has only recently been exposed. The activist has since urged Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sonitpur East, Biswajyoti Das, and Borgang Range Officer, Chandan Rajkhowa, to launch an immediate investigation and take strict legal action against those responsible. As of now, no official response has been received from the Forest Department.

In response to the distressing incident, an awareness meeting was organized on February 9 by Assam Police, in collaboration with the Forest Department, local villagers, and the conservation group Nature’s Bonyapran. The initiative aims to protect migratory birds and prevent further such incidents. Additionally, Biswanath Police have launched an official investigation to track down the culprits behind the poisoning.

The recurring nature of such incidents highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws and increased surveillance in vulnerable areas. Conservationists and environmentalists continue to call for immediate action to safeguard the region’s avian population.