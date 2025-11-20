Assam’s Special Revision starts in Dhubri, DC Nath stresses clean list for 2026 polls

A state-wide Special Revision of the electoral rolls has formally begun in Dhubri, with District Commissioner Dibakar Nath outlining the full schedule and procedures as Assam prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Briefing journalists at the Dhubri Circuit House, Nath said the Election Commission of India has set January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date for the revision, describing the exercise as essential for producing a “reliable, accurate and fully updated” voter list. He noted that the process holds particular importance as the verification of citizenship in Assam is “in its final stages” under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Nath explained that the revision covers the inclusion of new voters, removal of ineligible names, corrections to personal details, updates for those who have shifted residence, and rationalisation of polling stations. “This Special Revision is crucial,” he said, emphasising the need for a clean roll to maintain electoral integrity.

The update relies heavily on house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). They will use pre-filled registers to check existing entries and record details of all citizens aged 18 and above who are not yet enrolled, including those who will turn 18 by the qualifying date. “No eligible citizen will be left out,” Nath reiterated.

Citizens displaced by recent eviction drives may update their address by submitting the required form to ensure their names remain on the roll. He added that entries for D-Voters will continue unchanged in the draft roll and may be altered only on the basis of orders from a Foreigners Tribunal or a competent court.

The DC announced the official timeline:

House-to-house verification until December 20

Draft roll publication on December 27

Claims and objections accepted until January 22

Disposal of objections by February 2

Final roll publication on February 10, 2026

Political parties’ Booth Level Agents will participate in the verification process, while trained AEROs, BLO supervisors, and BLOs have been deployed, each responsible for a single polling station to ensure thorough checks.

A voter helpline — 1950 — is active for queries on inclusion, deletion or correction. Residents may also contact the District Election Officer or concerned EROs for assistance.

Urging full cooperation from the public, Nath said: “Your support is vital for ensuring a transparent and error-free electoral roll.”