The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam has apprehended two Mancachar-based drug peddlers who were allegedly transporting narcotics from Mancachar to Lalmati in Guwahati and Shillong.

The culprits were intended to be intercepted in the Palasbari area. However, they managed to evade the police and escaped towards Guwahati.

They were eventually caught at the Shivam Service Station in Beharbari by the STF team on the morning of March 2, 2024.



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A total of 20 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 280 grams, have been seized from them.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Jiaul Hassan from Bakurchar and Md Arshad Ali from Kakripara, Mankachar.

Legal proceedings have now been initiated against them.