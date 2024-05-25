An operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Satyendra Singh Hazari, part of the Special Task Force (STF), targeted illegal Indian Premier League (IPL) betting activities in Bilasipara, Dhubri. During the operation, two individuals were apprehended, and various electronic gadgets and betting paraphernalia were seized from them.

The STF team, acting on intelligence and surveillance, swooped down on the illicit betting operation, cracking down on the unlawful activities that had been clandestinely taking place. The two accused individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, were found in possession of electronic devices believed to have been used for betting purposes, along with other related items.

Following their apprehension, both suspects were handed over to the Bilasipara Police Station for further legal proceedings. The authorities are expected to initiate necessary actions against the accused in accordance with the law.

Illegal betting during popular sporting events such as the IPL remains a persistent concern, prompting law enforcement agencies to undertake proactive measures to curb such activities. The STF's operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and uphold the integrity of sporting events by combating illegal gambling practices.