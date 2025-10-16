Assam’s spirit resonates in Poland: “Bhupen Da Uncut” premieres to emotional applause

The Assamese Association of Poland hosted a memorable cultural evening in Warsaw to mark the premiere screening of “Bhupen Da Uncut”, a documentary directed by noted filmmaker Bobbeeta Sharma, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The premiere, held at the Warsaw University of Technology (Faculty of Mechatronics), also marked the first official event of the registered Assamese Association of Poland — a proud milestone for the community living abroad.

The evening began with a warm welcome from Jitendra Buragohain, who set an emotional tone for the celebration. Himanshu Parashar, President of the Assamese Association of Poland, spoke about the journey of forming the association and extended greetings to all attendees.

In a poignant moment, Buragohain recited a poem by Dr. Tonmoyee Rani Neog (Germany) in memory of the late singer Zubeen Garg, followed by a minute of silence observed by the gathering.

The guests of honour — Bobbeeta Sharma, her husband Chinmoy Sharma, and their daughter Meghna Sharma Phukan — were felicitated with the traditional Assamese Gamusa. Expressing her joy, Bobbeeta Baideu remarked that witnessing the Assamese community in Poland united for this cultural tribute was deeply moving.

The 65-minute documentary offered an intimate glimpse into the lesser-known facets of Bhupen da’s life, evoking deep emotion among the audience. The Association extended heartfelt gratitude to Bobbeeta Sharma and her team for gifting the community with a cinematic homage to one of Assam’s greatest icons.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Rupasri Dutta Acharjee acknowledged the contributions of everyone involved in making the event possible. Special mention was made of the Embassy of India in Poland, particularly Mr. Mohan Lal, Counsellor (Commerce) & Head of Chancery, for first informing member Anuradha Roy about the documentary. Roy’s coordination with Bobbeeta Sharma was instrumental in bringing the screening to fruition. Appreciation was also extended to Vibekananda Dutta for arranging the venue at short notice, along with several association members — including Pubali Gogoi, Biswajit Acharjee, Kishan Deka, Drishtee Baruah, Jyotismita Adhikari, Diksha Bhardwaj, Pallab Borah, Pragya Parashar, Komal Krishti Borah, Sankuman Baruah, and others — for their collective effort.

The evening culminated in a musical tribute by Jitendra Buragohain and Kishan Deka, who performed a soulful medley featuring “Oo Bidekhi Bondhu” by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, “Bidexot Apun Manuh”, and “Maya” by Zubeen Garg. The event concluded with the singing of the Assam state anthem, followed by a community dinner that fostered warmth, connection, and pride among attendees.

The Assamese Association of Poland expressed immense satisfaction at having brought together members of the diaspora to celebrate Assam’s vibrant musical heritage paying homage to both Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, two voices that continue to define Assam’s soul.