Assam's Sribhumi Police seize intoxicating substance worth Rs 2.34 crore, arrest three

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Sribhumi Police seized 11,695 bottles of a suspected intoxicating substance valued at approximately Rs 2.34 crore and arrested three individuals in connection with the case.

Sharing the development on social media, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of the police and described the seizure as another significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in the state.

“Some lessons are expensive. For this drug network, the bill came to Rs 2.34 crore,” the Chief Minister said while congratulating the police team for the successful operation.

Sarma reiterated the state government's commitment to its ongoing anti-drug campaign, asserting that Assam Police would continue to intensify efforts against narcotics trafficking and substance abuse.

“You can keep trying, but Assam Police will always try harder,” he added.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of the seized contraband, its intended destination and possible links to a larger trafficking network. Further legal action is being taken against the arrested individuals.

The seizure is part of the Assam government's sustained crackdown on drug smuggling and illegal narcotics trade under the “Assam Against Drugs” campaign