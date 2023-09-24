20 talented junior wing cadets from St. Francis School, Patharkuarie, Guwahati, are set to make history as they participate in the prestigious Republic Day Parade 2024 as part of the NCC Brass Band.

These cadets, aged between 13 to 15 years, are affiliated with 1 Assam Battalion NCC, Guwahati, under the guidance of NCC Group, Guwahati, and will represent the NCC North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate.

Out of a total of 45 cadets forming the NCC Band Contingent, these 20 promising young musicians will march on the Kartavya Path.

The path to Republic Day Parade 2024 begins with an intensive training camp at Assam Rifles, Kohima, scheduled from October 1 to 10.

Following the Kohima training camp, they will embark on the next phase of their journey, the pre-Republic Day Camp, set to be conducted in December 2023.

The journey will culminate on December 25, 2023, as these cadets set out for the Republic Day Camp at DG NCC, New Delhi. Their participation in the Republic Day Parade 2024 marks a historic moment not only for St. Francis School and Guwahati but also for Assam as a whole, as these young girls are set to inspire the nation with their dedication, talent, and the unity they represent.