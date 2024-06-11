Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 highlighted the significant progress made in the state's start-up ecosystem over the last three years, driven by his government's support and initiatives.

In a tweet, Sarma revealed that a total of 489 startups have received comprehensive support from the state government during this period.

Good Morning! In the last 3 years, in Assam👇



1️⃣489 startups given all round support

2️⃣₹7cr grant given to 74 startups

3️⃣₹100cr external funding raised by startups incubated at Assam Startup-The Nest

4️⃣₹40cr revenue earned by startups

5️⃣4900 jobs created — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) June 11, 2024

Furthering its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, the government has provided a grant of Rs 7 crore to 74 startups, enabling them to scale their operations and realise their innovative ideas.

Moreover, startups incubated at Assam Startup-The Nest, a dedicated startup incubator, have collectively raised an impressive Rs 100 crore in external funding, reflecting the potential and viability of these ventures.

The chief minister also highlighted the substantial revenue generated by startups in the state, amounting to Rs 40 crore.

Sarma further revealed that these startups have created a remarkable 4,900 employment opportunities, contributing to the state's overall economic development and providing a platform for skilled professionals.

The Assam government's proactive approach towards nurturing startups has garnered praise from various quarters, with stakeholders lauding the initiatives undertaken to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation within the state.