Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam's three power companies, which were loss-making until three years ago, are now among the best-performing state-owned utilities in the country.

Speaking at an event, Assam CM said, "Until 3 years ago, 3 power utilities were kind of dependent on governments in our state. In our state, we had to give the money reserved for medicines and school students to the power companies so that they could buy electricity and pay the salaries of their employees. In the last 3 years, with our efforts the 3 power companies have slowly moved towards profit-earning companies. Today, every one of our power companies is able to stand on its own feet. Today, our three companies APDCL, and AEGCL among others are recognised as one of the best power companies in the nation."



Also Read: Assam installs 1,073 kw under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Earlier the chief minister also announced that under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a total capacity of 1,073 kW has been installed in Assam across 311 households.

With strong support outlined in the Interim Budget 2024 and Union Budget 2024, a large number of houses are expected to adopt this scheme.

To ensure affordability, the government plans to provide substantial subsidies directly to people's bank accounts and offer highly concessional bank loans. PM Modi emphasized that the citizens would not bear any cost burden. The scheme will integrate all stakeholders through a National Online Portal.

To encourage widespread adoption, urban local bodies and panchayats will receive incentives for promoting rooftop solar systems in their respective areas. Modi highlighted that the initiative would contribute to increased income, reduced power bills, and employment generation.