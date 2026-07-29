Assam's Subhadeep Ghosh joins Indian Cricket Team support staff as fielding coach

Assam's Subhadeep Ghosh has been appointed as the new fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A native of Digboi and a former first-class cricketer, Ghosh will take charge from T Dilip, whose tenure with the national team concluded after India's recent white-ball tour of the United Kingdom. Ghosh's first assignment in the new role will be the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August.

The BCCI decided to bring in fresh leadership following a review of the team's fielding performances, which had come under criticism in recent months.

Ghosh represented Assam and Railways during his playing career before transitioning into coaching. Over the years, he has built an impressive coaching resume across various Indian teams.

Since joining the national coaching setup in 2020, he has worked with the Indian women's team, the India Under-19 side during their World Cup campaign in South Africa, and the Indian men's team at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where India won the gold medal. He was also part of the support staff during India's recent tour of Zimbabwe.

With experience spanning domestic, junior, women's and international cricket, Ghosh is expected to play a key role in strengthening the fielding standards of the senior men's team.