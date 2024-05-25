In response to the sweltering summer temperatures and rising mercury levels, education authorities in Barpeta and Bajali districts have taken decisive action. The Office of the Inspector of Schools, Barpeta District Circle, has issued an order implementing a revised time schedule for all government and private schools across the two districts.

Under the new schedule, which takes effect immediately, primary schools (LP) will commence classes at 7 am and wrap up by 11 am. Middle English (ME) schools will also start at 7 am but will dismiss students by 11:30 am. High schools (HS) and higher secondary institutions have been instructed to begin their day at 7 am and conclude classes by noon.

The move aims to safeguard students and staff from the scorching midday heat, which can pose health risks and impede learning. District Elementary Education Officer and Inspector of Schools, Ratul Das, signed the order, emphasising that the revised timings will remain in force until further notice.