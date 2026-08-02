Assam's Swadesh Swabhiman youth lecture series completes 25 editions

The Swadesh Swabhiman youth lecture series, dedicated to Assam's history, language, culture and contemporary issues, completed its 25th edition on August 2 with a special programme at the Sangeetacharya Lakshmiram Barua Sadan on the Asam Sahitya Sabha campus in Guwahati.

Organised by the Asam Kotha Group under the auspices of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, the milestone event brought together students, scholars, writers and members of the literary community. The programme began with a one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent floods in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Asam Sahitya Sabha General Secretary Debajit Borah recalled that the lecture series was launched in 2021 from the Sabha premises and expressed confidence that it would continue to encourage meaningful intellectual engagement among young people.

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr. Kuladhar Saikia, who initiated the platform, said an understanding of Assam's civilisational and cultural heritage is essential for nurturing socially responsible youth while also promoting public speaking, research and communication skills.

The event featured presentations by eight young speakers on themes ranging from Assamese identity, language and culture to youth challenges, economic aspirations, Sattras, communication and development.

A special dialogue session between Krishna Bora and Dorathi Bora explored differing perspectives on development and progress, while former participants and members reflected on the journey of the lecture series over the past 25 editions, including messages from members based outside Assam and abroad.

Speaking at the concluding session, Asam Kotha Group co-founder Mukul Gogoi praised the commitment of the organisers and participants, saying the continued success of the initiative reflects their dedication to fostering informed public discourse.

A commemorative volume published by the Asam Sahitya Sabha to mark the 25th edition was also released. The publication features selected speeches delivered over previous editions along with reflections by resource persons and individuals associated with the lecture series.

Several distinguished guests, including Swapnanil Barua, Shantikam Hazarika, Alak K. Buragohain, Leena Sarma, Mayur Bora, Pradyumna Goswami and Chinmoyee Goswami, attended the programme. The event was compered by Rikee Talukdar, Pratyashee Priya, Anirban Parashar and Aditi Borah.