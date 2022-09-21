Ace Assam swimmer, Elvis Ali Hazarika, became the oldest Indian and the first from the Northeast to cross the North Channel, a strait linking the Irish Sea with the North Atlantic Ocean.

Hazarika who hails from Guwahati is known for his swimming records and this time he has made another record making the people of Assam proud.

It may be mentioned that Hazarika had created several records.

Hazarika has set another record by becoming the first Assamese to successfully swim from Dharamtar Jetty to the Gateway Of India, Mumbai, the Arabian Sea in 2021.

Also, Hazarika has become the first from the state to cross the Catalina channel in the United State of America (USA) in 2019.

Elvis Ali Hazarika, reached Mexico from the USA, swimming through the channel and covering a distance of 80 km in a span of 10 hours 59 minutes.