The draft electoral roll for the Tamulpur Election District in Assam was published on Thursday, November 12, recording a total of 4,23,234 electors across the Tamulpur and Goreswar Legislative Assembly constituencies.

The draft rolls for No. 43 Tamulpur (Scheduled Tribe) and No. 44 Goreswar constituencies were published in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with January 1, 2027, set as the qualifying date.

The rolls were formally released by District Election Officer and District Commissioner Simi Karan at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's Office in Tamulpur.

According to the published data, the No. 43 Tamulpur Assembly constituency has 2,15,821 registered electors, comprising 1,08,409 male voters, 1,07,411 female voters and one third-gender voter. The constituency has 250 polling stations.

Meanwhile, the No. 44 Goreswar Assembly constituency has a total of 2,07,413 electors, including 1,03,569 male voters and 1,03,844 female voters. The constituency has 234 polling stations, including two newly added polling stations.

District Election Officer Simi Karan said citizens can verify their names in the draft electoral rolls at the Office of the District Election Officer, through their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs), or on the Election Commission of India's official website.

Claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls can be submitted using Forms 6, 7 and 8 on or before December 11, 2026.

The claims and objections will be examined and disposed of by December 28, following which the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner Hemashri Khanikar, Election Officer Anupam Deka, representatives of various political parties and members of the media.

The information was shared in a press release issued by Bijoy Bezbaruah, Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer, Tamulpur.