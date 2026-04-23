Assam's Tamulpur reviews road safety, anti-drug measures at district meetings

The District Road Safety Committee meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tamulpur on Thursday, April 23 chaired by Deputy Commissioner Simi Karan.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the current road safety scenario, causes of accidents, and preventive measures. The Police Department presented data indicating that 10 road accidents were reported in the district over the past month.

Discussions focused on stricter enforcement against traffic rule violations, enhanced vehicle checking, and increased public awareness. The Transport Department informed that accident-prone zones have been identified and measures such as installation of signages and speed breakers will be implemented.

The Health Department highlighted steps to improve emergency medical response following accidents, while the Education Department will intensify ongoing road safety awareness programmes in schools.



Officials stressed the importance of public cooperation in ensuring road safety across the district.

Following this, a meeting of the NCORD was also held, focusing on curbing the spread of illegal narcotic substances. Special emphasis was placed on preventing drug sales near educational institutions and strengthening awareness and enforcement drives.

The meetings were attended by officials from various departments, who shared their action plans and strategies, according to a press release issued by Sub-Divisional Information and Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah.