Assam's Tamulpur to conduct first-level checking of EVMs, VVPATs from February 21

As part of preparations for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election, Tamulpur district in Assam will begin the First-Level Checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units from February 21.

The exercise will be carried out at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School from February 21 to 24, 2026, between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM each day, in accordance with directives issued by the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam.

During the four-day process, EVMs and VVPATs will undergo physical verification, cleaning, deletion of old data, functionality testing, and mock poll exercises to ensure readiness for the election. Engineers deputed by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Hyderabad, will conduct the technical examination, assisted by trained personnel.

A total of 660 Ballot Units, 900 Control Units, and 750 VVPATs will be checked during the FLC process in Tamulpur district.

To maintain transparency, representatives of recognised national and state political parties will be present throughout the process. The entire exercise will also be monitored through webcasting under the supervision of the Election Commission of India and the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, with entry into the checking hall regulated as per the Commission’s guidelines.

Following completion of the First-Level Checking, all EVMs and VVPATs will be securely stored in the designated strong room at Tamulpur Higher Secondary School under proper security and surveillance.

According to a press release issued by District Commissioner Simi Karan, IAS, the FLC is a crucial preparatory step aimed at ensuring the conduct of free, fair, transparent, and smooth elections in the district.