Assam’s tax share up fivefold under BJP, says PM Modi; slams Congress era allocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 delivered an emphatic address to party workers in Assam, crediting the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party entirely to its grassroots cadre and asserting that the power of organisation remains the foundation of national transformation.

“If anyone deserves the credit for where the BJP has reached today, it goes solely to the workers of the BJP,” the Prime Minister said, describing party workers as the “lifeblood and oxygen” of the organisation. Calling himself first and foremost a BJP worker, he said his proudest qualification in life was his identity as a party karyakarta, and bowed in gratitude to workers and supporters across Assam.

Invoking spiritual and cultural symbolism, Modi offered salutations to Maa Kamakhya, stating that the blessings of the revered deity have strengthened Assam and the nation. He paid tribute to Kabirendra Purkayastha for his lifelong service to society, noting that the BJP-NDA government had honoured him with a Padma Award. Highlighting broader recognition for the region, Modi said that since 2014, over 125 distinguished personalities from the Northeast have been conferred Padma Awards, underscoring the region’s growing national prominence.

Turning to economic matters, the Prime Minister drew a sharp contrast between the current government and the Congress era, accusing the latter of neglecting the Northeast. Referring to the recently presented Union Budget, he said Assam would receive around ₹50,000 crore as its tax share this year—five times higher than the ₹10,000 crore it received during the Congress regime. Over the past eleven years, he added, Assam has received more than ₹5.5 lakh crore from the Centre for various development projects.

Modi described the Northeast as “Ashtalakshmi” for the BJP-NDA and said the latest budget aims to make the region economically self-reliant. He highlighted major allocations for highways and road infrastructure, asserting that improved connectivity directly translates into increased employment and economic opportunity.

In a symbolic moment, the Prime Minister referred to his recent landing on the Moran highway in an Air Force aircraft, calling it a historic event that showcased Assam’s rapidly modernising infrastructure. “Today, highways are being built here where not only vehicles move but airplanes also land,” he said.

He also emphasised tourism potential, recalling the recent Pariksha Pe Charcha interaction held in Guwahati, including discussions with students on a cruise along the Brahmaputra. He expressed confidence that river tourism on the Brahmaputra would expand further, projecting Assam as a premier tourism destination.

Citing welfare achievements in the state, Modi said millions of homes have been built for the poor, toilets constructed, and clean drinking water delivered to households under the BJP government. He credited these gains to the dedication of booth-level workers and urged them to remain vigilant at every polling station, asserting that victory at the booth level ensures the party’s broader electoral success.

With development, organisation, and cultural pride as recurring themes, the Prime Minister’s address sought to energise the party base while reinforcing the Centre’s narrative of accelerated growth in Assam and the Northeast.