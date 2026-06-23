Assam's tea garden education landscape transformed with 218 model schools: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 23, highlighted the state's efforts to improve educational opportunities in tea garden areas, stating that 218 Tea Garden Model Schools have been established across the state to provide quality education to students from tea community backgrounds.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said there was a time when students in Assam's tea gardens lacked access to quality education, but the situation has changed significantly with the establishment of modern educational institutions in these areas.

"Today, that story has changed. 218 Tea Garden Model Schools with modern classrooms, improved facilities and quality faculty are empowering our students to dream big and achieve them," the Chief Minister said.

According to figures shared by Sarma, a total of 40,734 students are currently enrolled in the Tea Garden Model Schools. Of the 218 schools established, 199 are already functional and providing educational services to students.

The schools have been set up with modern infrastructure and improved facilities aimed at enhancing learning outcomes among students from tea garden communities, which have historically faced socio-economic challenges.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as a step towards empowering tea communities through education and expanding access to quality schooling in tea-growing regions of Assam.