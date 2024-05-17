Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to improve living conditions in its tea gardens. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiative, 86% of tea garden households now have access to clean drinking water.

The Chief Minister highlighted the transformative impact of this achievement. “Assam's tea gardens are being significantly empowered,” Sarma stated.

“The JJM initiative of the Assam Government has ensured that 86% of tea garden households now have access to clean drinking water.”The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched nationwide, aims to provide functional household tap connections (FHTCs) to every rural home. In Assam, this initiative has seen accelerated implementation in districts with substantial tea garden populations, aiming to improve the quality of life for workers and their families.The success of the JJM initiative in Assam is a result of concerted efforts by the state government to prioritize water security and health in tea garden areas. The provision of clean water is expected to reduce waterborne diseases and improve overall public health in these communities.Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to further extending the benefits of the Jal Jeevan Mission to the remaining households.

“Our goal is to achieve 100% coverage, ensuring every tea garden household has access to safe and clean drinking water,” he said.