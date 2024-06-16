The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturer’s Association (ABLTMA) is set to launch "Eurofins Agro Laboratories," a mobile residue testing laboratory, at Teamafco in Alimur, Dibrugarh. This initiative aims to enhance quality control and maintain production standards in Assam’s tea industry. The inauguration, scheduled for June 17, 2024, will be officiated by Assam Minister for Industries, Commerce, Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah.

The ABLTMA, which represents around 200 bought-leaf factories across Assam, seeks to address quality concerns and support the growth and reputation of Assam tea. This development follows the association's recent decision to withdraw its plan to shut down bought leaf tea factories due to excessive pesticide use by small tea growers.

The association had previously threatened to close the factories because non-compliant green tea leaves, those failing to meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, were harming the quality of Assam tea. However, after receiving assurances from the All-Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association and the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters’ Association to refrain from using banned pesticides, the ABLTMA decided against the shutdown.