Temporary forest frontline workers in Assam will receive personal accident insurance under a five-year international programme covering 10,000 personnel across seven states, announced by Prince William-led United for Wildlife.

The programme, announced by Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, will come into effect in December 2026. It will also cover temporary forest personnel in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan.

The initiative is significant for Assam, where frontline forest workers are deployed across key wildlife habitats, including Kaziranga, Manas, Orang and Nameri National Parks. These personnel play a vital role in protecting wildlife, conducting anti-poaching patrols and responding to human-wildlife conflict.

Many temporary workers serve as daily-wage forest watchers and perform duties similar to those of permanent staff. However, their lack of access to government insurance coverage has left them and their families financially vulnerable in cases of serious injury or death while on duty.

The insurance package will provide round-the-clock coverage against death and serious injuries, both on and off duty. It will cover risks associated with conservation work, including wildlife attacks, snakebites, drowning, floods, landslides, electrocution from trap wires, burns, travel accidents and assaults linked to official duties.

The programme has been designed by K.M. Dastur & Company and will be implemented by the Wildlife Trust of India and WWF-India in partnership with ValuEarth Conservation. The International Big Cat Alliance will coordinate the initiative in India, with the International Ranger Federation contributing to its design.

The announcement came as Prince William and Princess Catherine concluded their visit to India. The initiative builds on similar insurance and welfare programmes announced in Cape Town in 2024 and Rio de Janeiro in 2025. Since its launch in Africa in 2024, the programme has extended insurance coverage and welfare support to more than 7,000 rangers and their families.

For the programme, the term 'ranger' covers frontline forest personnel across ranks, including Range Forest Officers, Deputy Rangers, Foresters, Forest Guards and non-permanent staff.