The death toll in the fire incident at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to four after another injured worker, Sailen Gogoi, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

The fire broke out following an explosion at the facility on November 6, reportedly in the crude oil storage area, triggering a massive blaze that left several workers seriously injured.

The first fatality was identified as Raju Dutta, who was reportedly thrown away by the impact of the explosion. Tapas Gogoi, 40, a resident of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, later died at a private hospital at around 3 am on Saturday. Rupam Gogoi's death had subsequently taken the toll to three.

Five injured employees were initially identified as Sailen Gogoi (45), Tapas Gogoi (40), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58) and Indra Gogoi (40). They were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The injured workers were reportedly employed by Spectron Engineers Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the site following the explosion and launched firefighting operations. The exact cause of the explosion and fire is yet to be established.

Further details regarding the condition of the other injured workers and the investigation are awaited.