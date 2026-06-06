Assam's Tezpur Litchi Festival begins, exports to Dubai and Singapore announced

The two-day Tezpur Litchi Festival 2026 commenced on June 6, celebrating the region's renowned GI-tagged litchi and highlighting its growing presence in international markets.

The festival has brought together farmers, exporters, scientists, entrepreneurs and policymakers to explore new opportunities for the fruit, which has become a symbol of Tezpur's agricultural heritage.

A major highlight of the opening day was the announcement by Anand Kumar Das that one tonne of Tezpur litchi has been earmarked for export to Dubai, while arrangements have been finalised to send 500 kilograms to Singapore. In a symbolic gesture, 100 specially packaged boxes of premium Tezpur litchis will also be sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

The festival is being held at multiple venues, including the District Library Auditorium, the library campus and Anand Chandra Agarwala Park.

The programme began with tributes to renowned Assamese litterateur Padmanath Gohain Barua, who played a pioneering role in improving litchi cultivation in the region.

Entrepreneur Biswajit Saikia showcased innovative litchi-based products, including dehydrated litchis with a shelf life of nearly six months. He also shared plans to develop litchi-based honey and other value-added products, highlighting the increasing scope of agro-processing in the sector.

A commemorative publication documenting the history and future prospects of Tezpur litchi was released during the event, while the India Post unveiled a special postal cover dedicated to the fruit.

The festival also featured exhibitions, documentary screenings, product displays and sales counters. A technical seminar on food technology and litchi processing brought together experts and entrepreneurs to discuss value addition, branding and market expansion strategies.

Ten progressive farmers were honoured for their contributions to enhancing litchi production and quality. As part of an awareness initiative, the Indian Army distributed litchi saplings among NCC cadets to encourage youth participation in horticulture and environmental conservation.

Stakeholders said innovative products such as litchi chips and expanding export opportunities are expected to open new avenues for entrepreneurship, boost farmers' incomes and further strengthen the global reputation of Assam's prized GI-tagged Tezpur litchi.