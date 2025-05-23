Assam’s Tezpur University and Bangkok-based Silpakorn University, on May 23 signed an MoU for academic collaboration, joint research initiatives and faculty and student exchange programmes.

The agreement between the two institutions was signed at the President’s Office, Silpakorn University, in Thailand, according to a statement.

“Both universities are also committed to sharing academic resources, organising collaborative seminars and workshops, and promoting cultural understanding through interdisciplinary studies,” it said.

Vice-chancellor of Tezpur University Prof Shambhu Nath Singh said the MoU is expected to open new avenues for collaborative learning and scholarly dialogue between India and Thailand, deepening the historical and cultural ties that the Tai-Ahom and other Tai ethnic groups in Assam share with Thai heritage.