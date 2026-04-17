Assam's Thadou community celebrates Hun Festival with cultural grandeur in Mahur

The Thadou community of Assam celebrated the traditional Hun Festival with great enthusiasm at the newly inaugurated Late Ramakanta Bathari Auditorium in Mahur on April 16, 2026. Hun, an ancient ritualistic festival signifying “time” and “season,” marks the arrival of spring and the sprouting of seeds, reflecting themes similar to Assam’s Rongali Bihu.

This year marked the second state-level celebration of the festival in Assam, drawing the presence of several dignitaries and community leaders. Shri Donpainon Thaosen, Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), attended as the chief guest of the first session, representing Chief Executive Member Shri Debolal Gorlosa.

Smt Probita Johori, Executive Member, NCHAC, was present as the guest of honour, while Col. Rakesh R. Krishnan, Commanding Officer of 26 Assam Rifles, also attended the event. In the second session, Shri Ranjit Swargiary, Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam, attended as chief guest.

The celebration featured the central ritual “Hun Maicham,” invoking divine blessings for prosperity and growth, performed by Rev. Paochon Hangsing of the Thadou Baptist Association Assam. The programme also included cultural showcases such as traditional dances, music performances by noted artistes, and exhibitions of Thadou heritage, including traditional attire and a model Thadou hut.

Community organisations like Thadou Inpi Assam, Thadou Women Association, and Thadou Students Association actively participated, highlighting the rich cultural identity of the Thadou tribe. The festival not only celebrated tradition but also reaffirmed the historical presence and indigenous identity of the Thadou community in Assam.