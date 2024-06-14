Lekhapani Range Forest Officer and team apprehended a timber mafia figure based on a tip-off, in Lingkok Manmao, Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday evening.

Parashmita Neog, Lekhapani Forest Range Officer, recounted that on March 18, during the early morning hours, a JCB and a TC truck bearing registration number AS 23 6984 were seized along with precious Hollong logs from the Tipong reserve area. Due to the darkness, the driver and handyman managed to flee the scene.

Following a four-month thorough investigation, it was revealed that Wonthung Kimsing, a permanent resident of Lingkok Manmao in Changlang district, had taken the JCB and TC truck on contract to transport illegal Hollong logs from reserve forest areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

During interrogation, Kimsing confessed to his long-term involvement in the illegal timber syndicate. A case (LP 36/23,24) was registered against him on March 18, 2024. Kimsing was subsequently produced in the Margherita Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court and sent to Tinsukia's judicial custody.