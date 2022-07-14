The Tinsukia district administration of Assam has issued an order prohibiting on the movement of live pigs, pork and pork products within 10 km radius of epicentre of African Swine Fever (ASF).

The epicentres of the infection in the district are Sitolpur, Gauripur and Philobari areas of Doom Dooma revenue circle.

Additionally, movement of live pigs and pork products between the inter-state, intra-district and inter district has been prohibited for 30 days.

This decision has been taken amid the spread of swine fever in many areas of the district.

The sale of ingredients used to make pig feed, such as wheat bran, rice bran and rice polish has also been prohibited to registered traders of pig feed millers in Tinsukia.

Meanwhile, the violation of the order will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both.

African swine fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs, whose mortality rate can reach 100%.

Even though it does not pose any danger to human health, it has devastating effects on pig population and the farming economy. There is currently no effective vaccine against ASF.

The virus is highly resistant in the environment, meaning that it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon. Therefore, human behaviours can play an important role in spreading this pig disease across borders if adequate measures are not taken.