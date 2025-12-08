Assam’s Tirthank Pegu shines at Asian Youth Games, wins silver in 200 m butterfly event

Assam’s rising swimming sensation Tirthank Pegu has brought glory to India by clinching a silver medal in the 200-metre butterfly event at the Asian Youth Games 2024 in Bahrain. The young athlete delivered an impressive performance, clocking 2:02.56 to secure the second position in a fiercely contested final on Thursday, October 30.

Pegu finished just behind Iran’s Mohammad Mahdi Gholami, who secured the gold with a timing of 2:01.75, while Wang Yi Shun of Hong Kong claimed the bronze with a finish of 2:03.45.

The teenage swimmer returned to Assam this evening, where he received a heartfelt reception at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Family members, supporters, and officials of the Assam Swimming Association gathered in large numbers to celebrate the achievement of the promising youngster.

Speaking to the media, Pegu dedicated his success to his father’s aspirations, expressing both gratitude and resolve.

“This achievement is small compared to the dreams my father had for me. His dream was much bigger, and I want to honour it by representing India in the Olympics one day,” he said.

With this podium finish, Tirthank Pegu has strengthened his position as one of India’s top emerging talents in competitive swimming, raising hopes for future international triumphs.