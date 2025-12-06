Assam's top climate scientist Professor B N Goswami selected for prestigious PM Professorship

In a major boost to Assam’s research landscape, renowned climate scientist and Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee Prof. B.N. Goswami has been selected for the prestigious ANRF Prime Minister Professorship, one of India’s most coveted academic honours aimed at strengthening advanced research in state universities. The appointment was confirmed through an official communication issued on December 5 by Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

Prof. Goswami, who was nominated earlier this year by Gauhati University, is among a select group of senior scientists chosen nationwide for the five-year Professorship. With over 20,000 citations and an h-index of 60, he is considered one of India’s most influential voices in climate and atmospheric sciences. His selection is being widely celebrated as a significant endorsement of the rising academic stature of Gauhati University and the science ecosystem of the Northeast.

Reacting to the announcement, Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta described the development as “momentous” for the institution and the region. “This selection adds a remarkable feather to our cap. It signals that cutting-edge research potential in Assam is increasingly being acknowledged at the highest national platforms. Prof. Goswami’s presence will greatly strengthen our academic foundation and uplift our research vision,” he said.

Prof. Mahanta added that the Professorship aligns seamlessly with the university’s long-term academic roadmap. “The ANRF Prime Minister Professorship brings highly accomplished scientists to state universities where they can mentor and guide emerging researchers. Having a scientist of Prof. Goswami’s calibre will deepen our research culture and catalyse innovation among young scholars,” he noted.

The Prime Minister Professorship includes a ₹30 lakh annual fellowship, a ₹24 lakh research grant, and an institutional overhead of ₹1 lakh, and requires full-time engagement at the host institution. The programme is open to distinguished researchers above 55 years who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to their fields.

Previous recipients of the Professorship have largely been associated with national laboratories, premier science academies, and elite R&D institutions, underscoring the exclusivity of the scheme. The inclusion of an academic from Assam marks a significant shift in recognising scientific excellence originating from eastern and northeastern India.

According to the ANRF’s notification, the procedural formalities for initiating Prof. Goswami’s term will begin shortly. The appointment is being seen as a milestone moment for Gauhati University as it expands its role in national research leadership and advances its ambition to emerge as a major centre of scientific excellence in the region.