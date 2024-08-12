The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has emerged as Assam's top educational institution, securing a notable ninth position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024. The rankings, released by the Education Ministry on Monday, spotlighted IIT Guwahati, Gauhati University, and the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar as leading institutes from the state.

In the latest NIRF rankings, IIT Guwahati is recognized as the premier institute in Assam, achieving the ninth spot nationally. Gauhati University and NIT Silchar follow, securing 57th and 92nd positions respectively. Notably, IIT Guwahati also achieved seventh place in the engineering category, while NIT Silchar ranked 40th.

Gauhati University made a significant leap in the university category, advancing from 88th to 40th position. However, Tezpur University maintained its 69th place. In the management category, Tezpur University was the sole institute from Assam, securing 95th place.

In the pharmacy sector, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati claimed the 12th position, with Dibrugarh University following at 43rd. The National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) Guwahati was ranked 27th among law institutes.

Assam Agricultural University also saw an improvement, moving up from 19th to 14th place in the agriculture and allied sectors category. Among state public universities, Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University secured 13th and 28th positions, respectively.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education Sukanto Majumdar unveiled the NIRF India Rankings for 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The NIRF rankings encompass 13 categories, including universities, colleges, engineering, management, and more. For a detailed look at the rankings, visit the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org.