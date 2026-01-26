Assam’s traditional flavours take centre stage at Rashtrapati Bhavan Republic Day high tea

Assam’s traditional cuisine formed a central part of the Northeast food showcase at the Republic Day high tea hosted by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26, with the official menu drawing delicacies from Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The curated spread prominently featured Assamese specialities such as Til Pitha, Til Laru and Narikol Laru, all closely associated with Magh Bihu and harvest traditions in the state. Black Rice Kheer made from indigenous black rice, widely consumed in Assam and also popular in Nagaland and Manipur, was highlighted for its cultural and nutritional significance.

Pati Sapta Pitha, a winter delicacy common to both Assam and Tripura, was also served, reflecting the shared culinary heritage of the two neighbouring states.

From Tripura, the GI-tagged Matabari Peda found a place of honour on the menu. Known for its distinctive cardamom-infused caramelised flavour and soft texture, the sweet originates from the revered Matabari region and is closely linked to local traditions and community-based production. Fresh-cut fruits sourced from the region complemented the dessert offerings.

The menu further included Khapse, a traditional savoury snack from Arunachal Pradesh, especially popular during Losar or the Tibetan New Year, underscoring the cultural diversity of the eastern Himalayan belt. The overall selection was designed to represent indigenous ingredients, festive foods and time-honoured recipes from across the North-East.

The inclusion of these dishes at Rashtrapati Bhavan was viewed as a significant recognition of Assam’s food culture and the wider North-Eastern identity at a national celebration.

The Republic Day high tea, attended by dignitaries and invited guests, used cuisine as a medium to highlight India’s cultural diversity, with Assam’s traditional flavours leading the regional narrative.