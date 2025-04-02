Assamese Jewellery, traditionally known as 'Axomiya Gohona', has officially been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognizing its deep-rooted cultural and artistic heritage. The Geographical Indications Registry, under the Intellectual Property Office of India, made the announcement, with registration details published on the GI Authority’s official website.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to announce the same while celebrating the state's unique yet traditional ornaments and the artisans behind their creation. CM Sarma wrote on X, "Sharing some golden news Assam’s jewellery - an inseparable part of our heritage - has received its own Geographical Indication (GI) tag. I distinctly remember that in the 2018-19 Budget, we had proposed to secure GI tag protect our artisans. Happy to see these efforts have been realised".

Sharing some golden news 🌟



Assam’s jewellery - an inseparable part of our heritage - has received its own Geographical Indication (GI) tag.



I distinctly remember that in the 2018-19 Budget, we had proposed to secure GI tag protect our artisans. Happy to see these efforts have… pic.twitter.com/aovGbMyvAW

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 2, 2025

Axomiya Gohona is a remarkable collection of handcrafted traditional ornaments that mirror Assam’s natural beauty, cultural artifacts, and musical heritage. The jewellery pieces, known for their golden sheen, are embellished with gemstones in hues of red, black, green, blue, and white, along with intricate enamel work.

The unique design motifs include:

Birds: Fan-tailed pigeon (Lokaparo) and hawk eagle (Hensorai)

Musical Instruments: Traditional drum (Dhol) and horn pipe pair (Juripepa)

Animals: Household lizard (Jethi)

Cultural Symbols: Assamese headgear (Japi), crescent moon (Jun), and boat (Bena)

These jewellery pieces are handcrafted by skilled artisans known as Sonaris, who use 22-carat or higher purity gold and 92.5 per cent pure silver to craft the ornaments. The gold foils or leaves used in the designs also meet high-purity standards, while lac (lah) is often used as a filler within the gold framework, adding strength and durability to the pieces.

The tradition of Assamese Jewellery dates back over a millennium, with mentions of gold usage in Assam found in ancient texts like the Arthashastra. The art of gold ornamentation flourished during the Ahom dynasty, as gold was naturally sourced from the rivers of Assam, particularly the Subansiri, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra. The Sonowal Kacharis, an ethnic community historically engaged in gold-washing, played a crucial role in collecting this gold dust for jewellery making.

What sets Axomiya Gohona apart is its deep connection to Assamese culture, nature, and daily life. Each piece is named after the object it represents, preserving the artistic legacy through generations. Some of the most iconic designs include:

Jon Biri: Crescent moon-shaped pendant

Lokaparo: Twin pigeons sitting back-to-back

Jethi Poti: V-shaped medallion inspired by a lizard’s tail

Dhol Biri: Drum-shaped ornament

With the GI tag recognition, Assamese Jewellery is set to receive legal protection against imitation while also boosting the state’s indigenous crafts industry. This historic achievement ensures that the centuries-old tradition of Assamese ornamentation remains preserved for future generations.