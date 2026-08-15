Assam’s tribal heroes to get wider recognition through Jorai tourism initiative

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, paid tribute to the forgotten tribal freedom fighters of Assam who fought courageously to protect their land, culture and identity during the struggle against colonial rule.

Highlighting the story of Sengyajik Joya Thaosen of Jorai village, the minister said the sacrifices of indigenous communities are an integral part of India’s freedom struggle and must be remembered by future generations.

Mallabaruah said the selection of Jorai among 50 indigenous villages to be placed on India’s tourism map marks an important step towards preserving and showcasing the history and heritage of Assam’s tribal communities.

He said initiatives including oral-history documentation, interpretation centres, museums and development projects would help document the contributions of indigenous freedom fighters and ensure that their stories are not lost.

The minister emphasised that India’s freedom struggle was shaped by heroes from every community and every corner of the country.

“Our freedom belongs to every Indian. Our history must reflect every voice,” Mallabaruah said, calling for greater recognition of the courage and sacrifices of indigenous communities.

He urged people to use Independence Day as an occasion to honour those whose bravery contributed to the nation’s freedom and to ensure that the stories of such unsung heroes continue to inspire generations.