Assam's Udalguri Police seize 344.38 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.72 crore, one arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 5 lauded the Udalguri Police for a major anti-narcotics operation that led to the seizure of 344.38 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 1.72 crore.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "A delivery that never reached its destination!" while praising the police for successfully intercepting the consignment before it could reach its intended destination.

According to the Chief Minister, the contraband was seized during a well-coordinated anti-narcotics operation carried out by the Udalguri Police. One person has been apprehended in connection with the case.

Commending the police personnel, Sarma described the operation as another significant success in Assam's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking and reiterated the state government's commitment to cracking down on the narcotics trade.