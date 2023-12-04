The Anvayins Run For the Rhino - Ultra Run at Kaziranga completed its second successful edition yesterday. We caught up with Nishikant Das or Nishi, Founder and CEO of Anvayins, the promoter of the run.

Q. How did you think of this event?

Ans. I have been amazedat not just the sportsmen of Northeast India but the sporting opportunities it offers –running and cycling trails, golf courses, etc.I was convinced that Northeast India could assume an additional positioning of a sporting destination. We chose to start with an ultra run that had never happened in Assam. Also, the initiative had to be a non-city run with a strong association with nature. Rhinos are the pride of Assam and there are huge efforts by the authorities to conserve them. We decided to dedicate our event to the cause and thus Kaziranga became the birthplace of the Run For The Rhino.

Q. How is the event supporting rhino conservation?

Ans. Firstly, by sensitizing people about an animal that we in India have the largest population of, and the challenges it faces for its existence. Secondly, in both the events so far, we have made monetary donations to the Kaziranga fund despite shortfall in collections.

Q. How did you double the participation on a day when there was a competing event at Guwahati?

Ans. Not just doubling of numbers, in just its second edition, the event recorded the country’s highest participation across all categories in an ultra run, second highest in the ultra run category, second highest in ultra+26KM category and many others. Mind you, this is the only running event dedicated to the rhinos. All this confirms that runners are increasingly preferring nature trails, and many seem to have identified with the cause.

Q. Since many of the sponsors of the first edition were missing this time, wasn’t there a funding shortfall?

Ans. Yes, there was a funding shortfall and I stepped in personally to ensure that no aspect of the event was compromised. I also offer my deepest gratitude for those who stood by us this time too. I am confident that our intent and the growing popularity of our event will attract more sponsors in future.

The Anvayins Run For the Rhino - Ultra Run at Kaziranga



Q. What has been the response of the local authorities?

Ans. It was an honour to have Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve formally join us in the event. Forest officials and the civic administration under the DC, SP, SDO and SDPO offices offered their wholehearted support. Interestingly, we had many senior IAS, IPS, ACS, IFS and AFS officials from various locations run in various categories.



Q. What are your future plans for this event?



Ans. The Anvayins Run For The Rhino was born in Kaziranga but I would like to see this event at various places in the country. I dream of a Run For The Rhino day where participants across the country and even overseas run to express solidarity with the pride of Assam and India.