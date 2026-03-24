Assam’s Uma Chetry returns to India squad for T20 series vs South Africa

Assam’s wicketkeeper Uma Chetry has made a return to the India women's national cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa women's national cricket team, starting April 17 in Durban.

Chetry, who was not part of the recent T20I series against Australia, has been recalled to the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on March 24.

The team will continue to be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with key players like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues also included.

The series will be played across Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni, with the final match scheduled for April 27.

Chetry’s comeback adds strength to India’s wicketkeeping options and marks another proud moment for Assam cricket, as she continues to represent the state on the international stage.