The Ministry of Tourism has recognised Assam's Sualkuchi as one of the best tourism vilages in the 'craft category'.

Sualkuchi is often referred to as the "Manchester of the East" for its renowned silk weaving industry.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the milestone achieved by 'Vastra Nagri Sualkuchi' which is part of his constituency.

He said that the recognition is special for him as Sualkuchi is part of his constituency. He encouraged people to visit the village the next time they are in the area.

Sualkuchi is a small town located in the Kamrup district of Assam, India. It is renowned as the "Manchester of the East" due to its rich tradition of silk weaving, particularly Assam silk.

The town has been a hub for weaving for centuries, and its silk products, especially the muga silk, are highly prized both within India and internationally.

The town is famous for producing three types of silk: muga (the golden silk unique to Assam), pat (white or off-white silk), and eri (a warm, durable silk). The weaving community has passed down this craft through generations.

The silk-weaving tradition in Sualkuchi dates back to the 11th century during the reign of King Dharma Pal of the Pala dynasty. It has since grown into a vital part of Assam's cultural and economic fabric.