Assam's veteran actress Malaya Goswami to receive Bhaben Baruah Award 2026

Veteran Assamese actress Malaya Goswami has been selected for the Bhaben Baruah Award 2026 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Assam's art, cinema and cultural heritage.

Instituted by the Nalbari District Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in memory of eminent theatre personality Bhaben Baruah, the award has been presented annually since 2009 to distinguished personalities for their exceptional contribution to the fields of art and culture.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 15,000, along with a memento, citation, xorai, gamosa and cheleng.

Malaya Goswami will receive the honour on September 3 at Nalbari Natya Mandir during the second day of the Bhaben Baruah All Assam Children's Drama Competition, an annual event that promotes young theatrical talent while celebrating Assam's rich performing arts tradition.

The honour recognises Goswami's decades-long contribution to Assamese cinema and theatre and her enduring role in enriching the state's cultural landscape.