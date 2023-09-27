The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-corruption, Govt. of Assam, has issued a directive to the public, urging them to report any instance where a government officer or employee seeks a bribe.

The directive, which comes as a part of Assam's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability, invites citizens to take an active role in the fight against corruption. It calls upon individuals to inform the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-corruption in Assam Police if they encounter any government official requesting a bribe.

The contact details for reporting such incidents are as follows:

WhatsApp No.: 60269 01243

Toll-Free No.: 18003453767

EOE Control Room: 03612462295

S.P. (1): 6026903481

S.P. (III): 6026903483

Addl. S.P.: 6026903418

EMAIL ID: complaints.vac@gmail.com

Earlier on September 21, a government employee was apprehended red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The accused, identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, served as a Junior Assistant at the Nagrijuli Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in Tamulpur. Baruah allegedly solicited a bribe from a complainant with the promise of facilitating the selection of her relative as an Anganwadi worker.

The operation to apprehend Baruah unfolded near the Axis Bank branch in Rangia, where he was arrested by the anti-corruption cell. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption shared details of the operation on their official handle, stating, "Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in Rangia and caught red-handed Jyotirmoy Baruah, Jr Asstt, Nagrijuli ICDS project, Dist Tamulpur, after he accepted a bribe for helping the complainant in getting her relative selected as an Anganwadi worker."