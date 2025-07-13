Assam’s Vikram Bothra shines at BRICS 2025 Summit in Brazil, advocates global push for local products

Vikram Bothra, a prominent business leader from Assam and Managing Director of a leading Indian firm, has made a notable impression on the international stage by representing India at the BRICS 2025 Summit held in Brazil. A native of Dhekiajuli, Bothra joined a high-level Indian delegation that included distinguished personalities such as industrialist Onkar Singh Kanwar and Indian Ambassador to Brazil, H.E. Dinesh Bhatia.

The summit, a major global economic forum, brought together heads of states, diplomats, and top corporate figures, including Malaysian Prime Minister H.E. Anwar Ibrahim, and senior executives from Infosys Brazil, TCS Brazil, and the Brazil India Chamber of Commerce.

In his address and interactions during the summit, Bothra strongly advocated for the global promotion of Assam’s indigenous products. “Assam’s handloom, bamboo, tea, and other traditional products possess immense potential in global markets. BRICS offers a valuable platform to connect our local strengths to international demand,” he said in an exclusive conversation.

Highlighting the importance of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products, Bothra noted that Assam’s unique offerings deserve a global footprint. He also emphasized the role of platforms like BRICS in creating visibility and demand for these products.

Bothra engaged with ministers, bureaucrats, and business leaders from Brazil and across Latin America, many of whom expressed interest in Assam’s product ecosystem. Taking this interest forward, he revealed that he has initiated discussions with Assam’s Chief Minister and Industry Minister. “We need to form a state-level delegation comprising weavers, entrepreneurs, NGOs, and self-help groups to present their innovations and crafts at global forums,” he said.

Beyond trade, Bothra also explored avenues for technology and energy collaboration. He drew attention to Brazil’s expertise in ethanol-based fuel technology and its potential application in Assam. “Brazil is a global leader in ethanol production. Collaborating with them could help Assam move towards cleaner, greener energy and reduce carbon emissions,” he stated.

The summit also underscored the urgency of addressing climate change. Bothra echoed the global concerns raised at the event, calling for urgent climate action. “Rising temperatures, floods, and climate instability are pressing threats. We must adopt sustainable practices and promote biofuels and alternative energy,” he urged.

Calling upon the youth and entrepreneurs of Assam, Bothra stressed the need for innovation rooted in eco-consciousness. “Let us draw inspiration from Brazil’s environmental responsibility. By acting now, we can safeguard the future for generations to come,” he said.

He also pointed to shared cultural values between India and Brazil — respect for nature, strong traditions, and warm human connections — as a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

Bothra’s participation at the BRICS Summit marks a significant step toward integrating Assam’s local potential with global opportunities, bringing attention to the region’s products, environmental vision, and cultural strength on a world stage.