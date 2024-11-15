Assam's Dibrugarh University alumnus Vishal Dutta, who is also the founder president of Pratha - Indic Renaissance, represented India at the United Nations Conference of Youth (COY 19) in Azerbaijan.

Dutta, at the conference, had a significant opportunity to contribute to the Global Youth Statement for COP29, which aimed to influence climate action among world leaders.

During the conference, Dutta participated in various capacity-building sessions that focused on policy-making, the processes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and global diplomacy.

His involvement as a facilitator in LCOY India played a crucial role in shaping the Global Youth Statement on Sustainable Development Goal 13, which is intended to be presented to political leaders at COP 29.

In addition to his contributions at COY 19, Dutta was invited by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to be featured in their official video and participate in an interview, further amplifying the mission of Pratha and its commitment to youth engagement in global issues.

Dutta expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all members of Pratha and their associates for their unwavering support throughout this journey.

Vice President Sheenam Dhingra represented the organisation at the conference, highlighting Pratha's commitment to fostering dialogue on pressing global challenges.

Pratha - Indic Renaissance has gained recognition for its initiatives in youth development and education, receiving accolades from various stakeholders, including the Government of India.