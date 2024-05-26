In a historic triumph for Indian weightlifting, Bedabrat Bharali clinched the coveted gold medal at the World Youth Championships held in Lima, Peru, marking a milestone for the nation's sporting prowess.

Hailing from Assam, Bharali soared to victory in the Men's 73kg category, etching his name in the annals of Indian sports history. His remarkable performance not only secured India's first-ever gold in the men's division of the tournament but also exemplified his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

The news of Bharali's triumph reverberated across the nation, drawing praise and admiration from sports enthusiasts and dignitaries alike. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to extend his congratulations to the young weightlifting prodigy, lauding his remarkable achievement on the global stage.

With a staggering total lift of 296kg, including a snatch of 136kg and a clean and jerk of 160kg, Bharali emerged triumphant, leaving his competitors trailing in his wake.