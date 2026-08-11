Assam’s wild rice conservation project reviewed by rainfed agriculture authority chief

A conservation project aimed at protecting Assam’s wild rice resources is being implemented at Borjuli in Sonitpur district, a site recognised as a Biodiversity Heritage Site under the National Biodiversity Authority.

The project, funded by the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), is being carried out by the ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBPGR) in collaboration with the Assam State Biodiversity Board and the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), Borjuli.

NRAA Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Kumar visited ICAR-NBPGR to take stock of the project and the institute’s work on conserving plant genetic resources.

The Borjuli project focuses on in-situ conservation, allowing wild rice varieties to be preserved in their natural habitat. The site’s recognition as a Biodiversity Heritage Site adds to its importance for the conservation of locally significant plant genetic resources.

During his visit, Kumar interacted with scientists involved in the project and visited several ICAR-NBPGR facilities, including the National Gene Bank, Cryo-Bank and Tissue Culture Repository, Division of Germplasm Conservation, NBPGR Museum and the Genetically Modified Detection Laboratory.

Scientists briefed him on the conservation, evaluation and management of plant genetic resources undertaken at the institute.

Senior scientists and officials from ICAR-NBPGR and NRAA accompanied the visit, including DP Semwal, PK Singh, Rakesh Singh, Rakesh Bhardwaj, Julius Unchoi, Anjalika Kak, SP Ahlawat and NRAA Director (Agriculture & Horticulture) Pankaj Kumar Shah.