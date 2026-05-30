Assam’s wildlife tourism boosts local economy as visitor numbers cross 1 lakh at Manas and Pobitora: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 30 highlighted the growing impact of wildlife tourism on the state's economy, stating that sustained conservation efforts have helped create new livelihood opportunities and strengthen local enterprises around protected areas.

Sharing a post on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that Assam’s wildlife economy is witnessing significant growth, with more than one lakh visitors choosing to visit Manas National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

“From jeep safaris to thriving eco-resorts, Assam’s wildlife economy is roaring,” Sarma wrote.

He noted that the rise in tourist footfall has helped build a vibrant ecosystem around wildlife tourism, supporting local livelihoods, encouraging entrepreneurship, and generating employment opportunities in sectors such as hospitality, transport, eco-tourism and nature-based activities.

The Chief Minister added that the increasing popularity of Manas and Pobitora reflects the success of conservation initiatives undertaken over the years and helps showcase Assam’s rich natural heritage to visitors from across the country and abroad.

The state government has been promoting wildlife tourism as a key component of sustainable economic development while simultaneously focusing on biodiversity conservation and community participation around protected forest areas.