Assam’s young tabla maestro Shreya Bhattacharjee has been awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rahtriya Bal Puraskar at a ceremony held in New Delhi on January 23.



The young tabla player has wowed the world with her musical skills at international forums has a record for playing the tabla for the longest duration.



Shreya has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts.



Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared a snippet of his short interaction with the young artist mentioning, “Shreya Bhattacharjee, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee, is a tabla artist who has a record for playing the tabla for the longest duration. She has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. Had a very good interaction with her”.



In the picture shared on micro-blogging site, Twitter, one can see Shreya receiving the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, looking elegant in traditional Assamese attire Mekhela Sador, complete with flower garland around her hair bun.



It needs mention here, on January 24, Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani also interacted with the children on their outstanding performances in their respective categories in the presence of Minister of state Dr Munjapara Manhendrabhai.



A total of 11 children were awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their exceptional talent and bravery, during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi.



Also read : President Murmu to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 11 exceptional children on January 23