Assam's youth protesters take their demand for Zubeen Garg’s justice to sea, protest in Odisha

Three young men from Assam's Boko staged a unique protest in the sea off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday, October 28 demanding justice for Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg.



The protestors, Ankur Kakati, leader of the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU), along with Ankur Rabha and Jyotish Das, held up an Assamese gamusa emblazoned with the message “#JusticeForZubeenGarg”, a powerful visual that quickly went viral on social media.



Speaking about the demonstration, Ankur Kakati said the protest represented the collective emotion of Assam’s youth.



“Zubeen Da is not just a singer, he’s the heartbeat of Assam. Until justice is delivered, we will continue our peaceful protests in every form possible,” Kakati affirmed.



The unusual sea-side protest combining art, symbolism, and regional pride has garnered widespread attention online, with fans and supporters across Assam sharing the visuals and expressing solidarity.