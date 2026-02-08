Assam’s youth work culture key to combating infiltration: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on February 8, said that a strong work culture among Assamese youth is the most effective shield against infiltration and is vital for safeguarding Assam’s identity, culture and national security.



Addressing a youth convention organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Dibrugarh district unit, at the constituency level in the Tingkhong Assembly segment, Sonowal said disciplined and purposeful youth energy has the power to shape history.



“When the qualities within the youth are brought together, energy is generated, and from that energy arises the resolve to conquer the world,” the Union Minister said.



The programme was organised with the support of the Tingkhong Assembly constituency and was attended by senior BJP leaders, party office-bearers and youth representatives. Sonowal said India is globally recognised as a youth-driven nation and that the coming decades will be crucial for the country’s future.



“In this competitive era of science and technology, our youth must progress on par with those of developed nations. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Kaal vision, India aims to become one of the world’s leading economies by 2047, and our youth must play a leading role,” he said.



Urging young people to make effective use of government schemes aimed at youth empowerment, Sonowal stressed the importance of discipline, focus and sincerity during formative years. He said Assam’s rich natural, forest, water and human resources, if properly utilised, can take the state to new heights of development.



The Union Minister called upon the youth to remain committed to protecting Assam’s indigenous communities, land, culture, heritage and language. Drawing inspiration from Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, Sonowal said today’s youth must demonstrate excellence and establish their capabilities on the global stage.



He also appealed to young people to preserve Assam’s history and pass it on to future generations, while urging them to stay away from substance abuse and prioritise physical and mental well-being.



Alleging that the Congress had facilitated infiltration into Assam in the past, Sonowal urged the youth to remain vigilant on issues of national security. Referring to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, he said serious allegations of anti-national activities had surfaced and termed them “highly condemnable.”



“Now, Gaurav Gogoi must prove his innocence,” Sonowal said, adding that the Government of India would not forgive any force acting against the nation.



Sonowal further said the Union government has accorded special importance to youth empowerment in the current budget and appealed to young people to work with dedication to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant Assam and India.



Later in the day, the Union Minister also attended the Motok Youth Festival 2026 held at the Bengmara Coordination Ground in Chabua.