AssamSAT moves closer to implementation as partner selection enters final stage: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state’s AssamSAT, described as India’s first state-led Earth Observation satellite system, has entered a crucial stage of implementation.

Sharing the update on National Space Day, Sarma said the Assam government had earlier invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) to select an implementation partner under the DBLOTT model — Design, Build, Launch, Operate, Train and Transfer.

He said the initiative received strong interest from private space-sector companies across India. Proposals submitted by prospective partners are now being evaluated by dedicated committees as the government moves towards the final stage of partner selection.

Sarma described AssamSAT as a significant shift in the state’s approach to space technology, saying Assam would move from being only a user of satellite data to becoming an active participant in the space-tech ecosystem.

According to the Chief Minister, the satellite system is expected to support faster, evidence-based governance by providing access to Earth observation data for various developmental and administrative requirements.

The initiative is being positioned as a landmark step towards integrating space technology into governance and development planning in Assam.